Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

The day after Diwali is a special day for Gujaratis as they celebrate their New Year on this day, also called Bestu Varas. This year, the Gujarati New Year falls on Nov 14. The day is also celebrated as Govardhan Puja all around the country. While numerous Hindu communities observe their New Year during the Chaitra month, Gujaratis celebrate it during the Kartik month as they consider it to be promising.

Ganesha says the New Year points to the start of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, individuals pray to Gods and Goddesses in temples, wear new garments, embrace their family members and close ones, and wish them a cheerful New Year.

Happy Gujarati New Year: History

As history goes, little lord Krishna lifted the entire hill with his little finger, thereby saving people under the hill who were seeking shelter from the storm.

The Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is likewise called Varsha-pratipada or Padwa and harmonizes with Sudekam. Individuals clean their homes, design rangolis, wear new garments and conduct pujas at the temples. The devotees wish and greet each other, while traders and businessmen start their new accounts and new business with the desire to acquire prosperity.

Gujarati New Year: Celebration

• Before the New Year, individuals clean their homes and decorate with flowers, lights, and rangoli, making many traditional foods is also significant for the event.

• Devotees worship Lord Ganesha and different deities for blessings and good luck in the New Year.

• They also seek blessings from their older people and go to temples.

• People exchange greetings and gifts with their loved ones and wish them a Cheerful New Year.

Gujarati New Year: Importance

Opening a new account and shutting the former one is called Chopda. In Chopda Puja, Goddess Lakshmi is prayed so the upcoming year turns out to be more positive, prosperous and productive. Apart from this, Goddess Saraswati is additionally prayed in Chopda Pujan.

On this day, individuals design Shubh and Labh on their ledgers so every work of theirs becomes promising and they get benefit from each work.

Also Read Dussehra 2023: When is Vijayadashami? Know date, history, significance Happy Janmashtami 2023: 10 best wishes, quotes and more to share Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages, quotes to share Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings Happy Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day 'My apologies': Elon Musk unable to meet Piyush Goyal at Tesla facility Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP Polls akin to India-Pak match: BJP candidate ahead of Rajasthan elections CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

A Swastika is likewise drawn on the account book. This day holds exceptional importance for businessmen as this day is known as the start of the financial year, and hence they open new accounts on this favourable day.

Gujarati New Year: Wishes and Quotes

• Wish this New Year brings joy and happiness and new beginnings to you and your family.

• Saal Mubarak! May this New Year bring joy and happiness to your lives.

• May the New Year bring you all happiness, peace, prosperity and health. May you scale all the peaks of your progress, Happy New Year

• Nutan Varshabhinandan ! My prayer for you is for a happy, peaceful, fruitful and business-enhancing year ahead.

• May the new year bring you sweet surprises that fill your life with happiness. Nutan Varshabhinandan !

• May this year be a fresh chapter filled with new ambitions, goals and success. Saal Mubarak

• On this auspicious day, wish you and your loved ones achieve the fulfilment they deserve in the coming year.