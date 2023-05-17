Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Former minister and senior Congress Dalit leader H.C. Mahadevappa said on Wednesday that he was happy that Siddaramaiah is all set to become the Chief Minister.
Mahadevappa, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, stated that there was no proposal of power sharing. The two and three-year term proposal for Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar was just hearsay.
"There are many aspirants for the post of CM, but only one can be made as the CM. The high command has decided this after analyzing all factors," he said.
"Siddaramaiah was chosen after thorough analysis of the present political scenario. Shivakumar's aspiration to become CM is not wrong. The clean image of Siddaramaiah had helped the people to trust the Congress party," he added.
--IANS
mka/dpb
Also Read
Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar
Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today
Congress victory in Karnataka is best birthday gift for me: Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, two aspiring CMs in race for state's top post
Congress Karnataka chief Shivakumar signals his intention to become next CM
Surge in Australians living in poverty amid cost-of-living crisis: Survey
Wherever JP Nadda goes, BJP loses, says Shiv Sena's Raut on his Maha visit
Police seek help to identify man caught in obscene act in Delhi metro
Over 15 kg drugs dropped in Punjab by Pakistan drones recovered by BSF
7 passengers suffer sprain due to turbulence on AI's Delhi-Sydney flight
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)