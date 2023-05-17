close

7 passengers suffer sprain due to turbulence on AI's Delhi-Sydney flight

Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from the national capital to Sydney on Wednesday suffered "minor sprain" due to severe turbulence, according to a senior DGCA official

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Air India

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from the national capital to Sydney on Wednesday suffered "minor sprain" due to severe turbulence, according to a senior DGCA official.

The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required.

Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence.

"During the flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the official said.

Air India's airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added.

A statement from Air India on the incident is awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

