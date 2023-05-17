close

Police seek help to identify man caught in obscene act in Delhi metro

The Delhi Police's Metro wing has sought public help to identify the man who, in a viral video, was seen masturbating while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro

IANS New Delhi
Delhi Metro

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
The Delhi Police's Metro wing has sought public help to identify the man who, in a viral video, was seen masturbating while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro.

"This man was performing an obscene act in Delhi metro and he is now wanted in FIR NO.02/23 PS IGIA metro. Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential. Help Delhi Police," DCP Metro said in a tweet while sharing the picture of the accused.

In April, the Delhi Police had registered a case in connection with a viral video. A senior police officer said that police took suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been registered.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a man indulging in an inappropriate act inside a running Delhi Metro.

The video has sparked outrage among the public. The video shows the man seated inside the train and engaging in the act without any fear or shame.

The incident has raised serious questions on the safety of women and children travelling on the Delhi Metro.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to take strict action.

"Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal had said in a tweet.

This incident highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and action against sexual harassment in public places.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Metro Police

First Published: May 17 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

