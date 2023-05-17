Police seek help to identify man caught in obscene act in Delhi metro

The Delhi Police's Metro wing has sought public help to identify the man who, in a viral video, was seen masturbating while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro.

"This man was performing an obscene act in Delhi metro and he is now wanted in FIR NO.02/23 PS IGIA metro. Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential. Help Delhi Police," DCP Metro said in a tweet while sharing the picture of the accused.

In April, the Delhi Police had registered a case in connection with a viral video. A senior police officer said that police took suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been registered.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a man indulging in an inappropriate act inside a running Delhi Metro.

The video has sparked outrage among the public. The video shows the man seated inside the train and engaging in the act without any fear or shame.

The incident has raised serious questions on the safety of women and children travelling on the Delhi Metro.

Also Read Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders KCR to lay foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro on Dec 9 Delhi Metro train services to begin from 4 am on MCD elections day T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles Over 15 kg drugs dropped in Punjab by Pakistan drones recovered by BSF 7 passengers suffer sprain due to turbulence on AI's Delhi-Sydney flight Police deployed in UP's Tilhar after post on Prophet flares tempers Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 murder case but will remain in jail

Taking cognisance of the video, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to take strict action.

"Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal had said in a tweet.

This incident highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and action against sexual harassment in public places.

--IANS

ssh/shb/