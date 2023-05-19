Kerala CPI(M) upset over CM not invited to Siddaramaiah's swearing-in

The Kerala unit of the CPI(M) is upset over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not figuring in the list of special invitees to the swearing-in ceremony of his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah on Saturday.
Refuting the charge, AICC general secretary K.C.Venugopal said that the leaders of political parties have been invited. Both the national secretaries of CPI(M) and CPI are among the invitees.
It doesn't augur well not to invite Vijayan and this shows that the governance in Karnataka will not go well, the ruling Left Democratic Front convenor - E.P.Jayarajan, a top CPI(M) leader state.
The Congress party, however, has called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.
--IANS
sg/shb/
