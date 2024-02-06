Harda fire: 11 killed, 60 injured; MP city engulfed in smoke. Top updates

Harda blast latest updates: 11 people were killed and dozens injured after a massive fire broke out in a firecracker factory in the town of Harda in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to officials, many people are feared trapped in and around the unit and casualties are likely to go up. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and a frantic rescue operation is underway to bring the situation under control. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Here’s what we know so far on Harda fire: 1) Individuals rescued from the fire are being shifted to a local hospital for treatment. According to Harda Collector, Rishi Garg, “Six deaths have been confirmed and 60 others are injured. The injured are getting treatment in the district hospital and seriously injured patients are being shifted to Bhopal and Indore."

2) Unconfirmed videos also surfaced on the internet, showing intermittent explosions at the site. A video also showed smoke billowing from the huge blaze. The administration has evacuated about 100 houses in the area.

Fire tenders being rushed from Bhopal

3) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is in contact with the officials regarding the incident. Following the fire, he also shared a post on social media ‘X’, giving details of the rescue mission. “Very sad news was received about the fire in the firecracker factory in Harda…Medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore and burn units in AIIMS Bhopal have been asked to make the necessary preparations. Besides, fire tenders are also being sent from Indore and Bhopal,” he said.

5)The CM also informed that cabinet minister Uday Pratap and senior officials have left for Harda to take stock of the situation. The town is located about 161 kilometres from the capital city of Bhopal.

MP CM holds emergency meeting on Harda blast

6)Earlier today, Yadav also held an emergency meeting with senior officials to decide the further course of action. In the meeting, the CM said that providing immediate treatment to the injured is the top priority. Ambulances are being rushed to the town from nearby areas, his office informed.

7)The Army has also been contacted to arrange for helicopters to speed up the rescue efforts, the CM’s office said.