Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 3,890.45 cr for NH-913 construction in Arunachal

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved the construction of three sections worth Rs 3,890.45 crore of the National Highway 913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh. This includes the construction of the Lada-Sarli section, Sarli-Huri section, and Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar – Gandhigram section, which together span 202.14 km.

The minister approved the construction projects through a series of posts on Gadkari's official account on X (formerly Twitter). Rs 2,248.94 crore has been allocated to the construction of the Lada-Sarli section of NH-913, which spans 105.59 km. Packages 1, 2, 3, & 6 of this section will be executed in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode.

Gadkari approved Rs 1,014.59 crore for the construction of the Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar – Gandhigram section of NH-913, a 61.55 km road that will also be developed in EPC mode. Finally, the remaining Rs 626.92 crore will go towards the construction of the Sarli-Huri section of NH-913. The 35 km project will also be executed in EPC mode in the Kurung Kumey district.

Through his posts, the Union minister emphasised the project's significance in establishing a swift communication network for security forces while stimulating economic activities. He highlighted its role in facilitating reverse migration towards vibrant border areas and connecting crucial river basins, thus aiding the development of hydropower projects in the state.

He stated that the projects aim to ensure seamless and secure traffic flow while establishing year-round connectivity for villages in the region. This would further enhance connectivity to border areas and to curb migration while facilitating socio-economic development.

Gadkari highlighted the project's role in fostering essential road infrastructure for connecting significant river basins, catalysing the development of hydropower projects, and promoting tourism in the sparsely populated Upper Arunachal region.

