Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Haryana govt hospitals, health institutes to implement uniforms from Mar 1

Vij also emphasised the importance of high-quality instruments in the laboratories to facilitate technicians' work

Medical college

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All government hospitals and health institutions in Haryana will implement uniforms for its employees from March 1, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.
Vij chaired a meeting with officials of various associations related to the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to an official statement, Vij said that uniforms for employees in various categories will be implemented in all government hospitals and health institutions across the state from March 1.
Last year, the health minister had announced a dress code for healthcare professionals, which barred funky hairstyles, makeup, long nails, denim clothing, T-shirts, skirts, among others at government healthcare centres.
Vij had said that a hospital requires its employees to follow certain conduct, and a dress code is an essential component which gives the organisation a "professional touch".
At Monday's meeting, the health minister expressed his desire for National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) labs to be present in all hospitals having more than 100 beds for high-quality testing facilities for the people.
Vij also emphasised the importance of high-quality instruments in the laboratories to facilitate technicians' work.
Associations related to the health department, including HCMS Association, Haryana Civil Dental Surgeon Association, Nursing Welfare Association, attended the meeting.
Vij assured the representatives of the associations that efforts would be made to address their demands related to specialist cadre, promotions, various allowances etc.
The minister assured the officials of the association that discussions would be held with stakeholders to address these concerns, the statement said.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department G Anupama, Director-General of Health Services R S Poonia and other senior officials.

Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers full players list, price and live stream details

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

EAM speaks to Israeli counterpart Katz, discusses regional security issues

PM Modi congratulates Comoros President Azali Assoumani on re-election

Noida Airport's 1st phase development to cost Rs 10,056 cr, 70% spent

SC recalls 2023 decision on relocation of liquor shop away from temples

ED questions Lalu Prasad for 9 hours, daughter Misa says 'PM is scared'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Government hospitals healthcare technologies Indian healthcare Haryana Government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon