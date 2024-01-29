Sensex (    %)
                        
Noida Airport's 1st phase development to cost Rs 10,056 cr, 70% spent

S P Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, on Monday reviewed the progress of the international airport in Jewar

Noida airport

In its first phase, the airport which has been given code DXN, will have one runway, a terminal building with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually, according to officials

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

The first phase of development of the upcoming international airport in Noida will cost Rs 10,056 crore and so far, around Rs 7,100 crore has already been spent on it, officials said.
S P Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, on Monday reviewed the progress of the international airport in Jewar and directed officials concerned to ensure completion of work by September this year.
The first phase of the airport, being developed in 1,300 hectares, is scheduled to open for flight operations by September.
Goyal held a review meeting with officials of developer Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, the concessionaire for the greenfield airport.
Kumar Harsh, Director, UP Civil Aviation; Noida Airport's Chief Operations Officer Kiran Jain; OSD Shailendra Bhatia; and Deputy Collector Abhay Singh were present in the meeting, according to a statement.
"During the review, the additional chief secretary was informed by YIAPL that the work of terminal building, ATC tower and runway is in progress by EPC contractor Tata Projects as per the development plan for the airport," the statement said.
"The concessionaire informed him that machinery and workforce have been increased at the airport site and the construction of the airport will be completed on time. He directed the officials that the development of the airport should be completed on time as per the milestone by September 2024," it added.
OSD Bhatia told PTI that an expenditure of Rs 10,056 crore will be incurred in the development of the first phase of the airport.
"Of this, expenditures worth around Rs 7,100 crore have been done till now, or over 70 per cent financial expenditures have been completed, which includes land acquisition and development," said Bhatia, who is also the additional CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Authority.
In its first phase, the airport which has been given code DXN, will have one runway, a terminal building with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually, according to officials.

Topics : Noida airport project Indian airports Aviation industry

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

