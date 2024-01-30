PM Modi congratulates Comoros President Azali Assoumani on re-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Azali Assoumani, on his re-election as the Comoros President.

PM Modi affirmed hope that the two countries will continue to work to strengthen the India-Comoros partnership, the India-Africa partnership and the 'Vision Sagar'.

"Heartiest congratulations @PR_AZALIon your re-election as the President of Comoros. Look forward to continue working together to further strengthen India-Comoros partnership, India-Africa partnership and 'Vision Sagar.'" PM Modi posted on X.

Notably, Assoumani is also the Chairperson of the African Union.

Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India's policy or doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. The policy was first announced by PM Modi on March 12, 2015.

Azali Assoumani was re-elected as Comoros President for fourth term, earlier this month.

The opposition had raised objections to the results leading to severe clashes, but the Comoros Supreme Court on Wednesday validated his re-election, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Assoumani, 65, a former military officer who came to power in a 1999 coup, has now served two non-consecutive terms as president, from 2002 to 2006 and from 2016 to the present. A 2018 constitutional referendum that paved the way for his re-election.

In December last year, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi, interacted with Azali Assoumani in Madagascar and conveyed the best wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards strengthening the India-Africa partnership.

Assoumani thanked PM Modi for his initiative and efforts in making the African Union a permanent member of the G20 during the summit in New Delhi.

African Union is a union consisting of 55 member states in Africa. The move to include the African Union in the G20 grouping was proposed by PM Modi last June.