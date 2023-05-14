close

Haryana govt to open drug de-addiction centres across the state: CM Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the Haryana government has decided to open drug de-addiction centres across the state

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Khattar

(Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the Haryana government has decided to open drug de-addiction centres across the state.

The government is constantly working to root out the drug menace from the state, Khattar said.

"Taking a big step in this direction, the government has now decided to open drug de-addiction centres across the state," he said.

Khattar said eminent personalities will also be entrusted with the task of running such centres with an aim to guide the youth and bring them on the right path.

The chief minister was interacting with the people during a 'Jan Samvad' programme in Chormar Khera village in Sirsa, according to an official statement issued here.

Later, during 'a Jan Samvad' programme in Dabwali village, he announced that Sirsa's Dabwali sub-division will now be a new police district, a step which will help combat drug smuggling.

In the Chormar Khera village, the girl students of Government Senior Secondary School complained about the non-construction of new rooms in the school.

On this, the chief minister said the government has released the first installment of Rs 70 lakh for construction of rooms in the school and it will be completed soon.

He directed the District Education Officer for making temporary arrangement of four rooms till the new rooms are not constructed.

Khattar said more than 1.04 lakh youths got government jobs on merit during the tenure of the present government.

The chief minister said that in the last eight-and-a-half years, the BJP-led government has brought many radical changes by implementing various public welfare schemes to provide benefits to various sections of society.

Khattar started the 'Jan Samvad' programme in Rohtak district last year. The programme was later organised in many districts including Bhiwani, Palwal and Kurukshetra.

During 'Jan Samvads', people share their grievances with the chief minister and he directs officials to resolve their problems on the spot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana

First Published: May 14 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

