Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana

Chief Minister has declared Lord Parshuram Jayanti as a gazetted in the state.

Khattar made the announcement on Sunday while speaking at the 'Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh', a state-level event held in Karnal to commemorate the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated on 'Akshaya Tritiya' every year. According to the Hindu calendar, the Lord Parshuram's birthday falls on the 'tritiya' (third day) of 'shukla paksha' in the month of 'Vaisakh', which occurs in April or May.

On this occasion, the chief minister made several other announcements, including naming the Kaithal medical college after Lord Parshuram, said an official statement here.

Khattar also announced to constitute a Purohit Welfare Board in the state so that the temple priests can get a fixed minimum wage. For this, the minimum wage rate will be fixed according to the skilled workforce of priests, he said.

The chief minister also said that the issue of Pehrawar land has been resolved.

"The said land will be given to the Gaur Brahmin College only. A fresh lease agreement will be done for this college for 33 years from 2022 to 2055 and the rate of lease will be as per the rules," he said.

The Pehrawar issue relates to the allotment of land to Gaur Brahmin Educational Trust of Rohtak, which had been hanging fire for the past many months.

The chief minister also announced to sanction of 100 seats in Gaur Brahman Ayurvedic College. Besides, he approved a total of 35 seats for the MD and MS course, five each in seven subjects, the statement said.

Khattar said that he would write a letter to Union Minister for Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw to issue a postage stamp in the name of Lord Parshuram.

Addressing the event, he said that saints do not belong to any one society or class and to convey their teachings and ideas to today's young generation, birth anniversaries of many great men are being celebrated by the state government.

Khattar said the state government has worked on various schemes in the last eight years which have been appreciated in other states too.

"In 2014, when I contested the first assembly election from Karnal, at that time casteism, regionalism, and nepotism dominated in the earlier governments. Then we gave the slogan of ' Ek-Haryanvi Ek' and have lived up to it in eight years," said the chief minister.

Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankhar, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia were among those present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Choubey said Brahmins are the embodiment of sacrifice, dedicated to nation-building and social welfare.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Khattar, the Haryana government has taken a unique initiative to remember and spread the thoughts and teachings of saints and great men.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the welfare and upliftment of society across the country by following the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vishwas'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)