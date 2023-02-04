SC govt employees in Haryana to get reservation in promotion: CM Khattar

JUST IN
Topics
Scheduled Castes | SC/ST job promotions quota | Haryana

ANI  General News 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the state government employees from Scheduled Caste (SC) community will get a reservation in promotion.

While addressing an event at Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Narwana, the Chief Minister also stated that a quota for reservation in promotion in government jobs will be fixed within three months.

Khattar in his address announced a 20% discount on land purchase for the people belonging to the SC community who wish to set up industries.

"People from the SC community will get an additional interest waiver of 20% if they take loan for doing business. This will benefit them," added the Chief Minister.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister stated that the government is planning to celebrate the birth anniversaries of great men and saints who have had a major contribution in building the society.

He said, "Taking inspiration from the great Saint Ravidas, the government is doing the development work and service for the benefit of the people."

He also announced that a medical college will be built in the name of the saint in Rasulpur, Fatehabad. For Sant Ravidas Dharamshala in Narwana, the minister announced a fund of Rs 21 lakh.

The Chief Minister added that to eradicate evil from society it is important to end discrimination.

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 11:46 IST

`
