Heading in right direction by maximising use of digital platforms: Khattar

Speaking at the event, he lauded the growth of digital services as a commendable move towards public service

Press Trust of India Faridabad (Haryana)
Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: ANI)

Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
The Haryana government is heading in the right direction of public service through maximising the use of digital platforms, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

Khattar was in Faridabad where he distributed tablets to kanungos and patwaris working in the Revenue department.

Speaking at the event, he lauded the growth of digital services as a commendable move towards public service.

These tablets will enable the kanungos and patwaris in Faridabad to provide better services, including e-Girdawari (survey), caste verification under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID scheme) and income verification, among others, Khattar added.

Distributing the tablets to 41 kanungos and patwaris in the district, the chief minister motivated them to carry out their duties effectively in the implementation of government services.

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and Faridabad MLA Narender Gupta were among the dignitaries present at the event at the HSVP Convention Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar digital connectivity

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

