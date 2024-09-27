J-K, Haryana elections LIVE: Nuh lawmaker promises law against lynching in name of cow protection
J-K, Haryana Assembly polls updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the Assembly polls here
A law against lynching in the name of cow protection and a judicial inquiry into the communal violence that rocked the district last year are among the promises being made by the Congress' Aftab Ahmed, who is seeking re-election from the Muslim-dominated Nuh constituency in Haryana. Ahmed, the deputy leader of opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly, says there were warnings ahead of the communal violence and he had raised concerns with the administration beforehand but they "let it happen", not only causing loss of lives and property but also faith.
Gandhi referred to his recent visit to the US and said he met some immigrants from Haryana who went there in search of a better future as they were unable to get employment opportunities in their home state. He also spoke about the Congress' poll promises for Haryana, including Rs 2,000 per month for women and LPG gas cylinders at Rs 500 if his party is voted to power. 200,000 vacancies would be filled in Haryana and the Congress has promised a legal guarantee for minimum support price, Gandhi said.
Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.
First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 12:12 PM IST