LIVE news: Assembly exit polls predict Congress to form govt in Haryana, NC alliance leads in J&K

Congress BJP flags (File photo)

Exit polls for Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections, released yesterday, indicate a possible political shake-up in both regions with Congress making a strong comeback. The exit polls indicate that the Congress party is on track to regain control of Haryana after a decade in Opposition, ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power. Released after the conclusion of voting, the exit polls predict the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance leading in Jammu and Kashmir, however, without a clear majority the region may see a hung Assembly, with Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) as the kingmaker.

In Meghalaya, at least 10 people died, including seven of a family, in rain-induced flashfloods that ravaged the South Garo Hills district in the past 24 hours. Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in Gasuapara region of the district. A senior official said that the family of seven were inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck.

Israel's military struck outside the gates of a hospital in southern Lebanon without warning, killing seven paramedics and forcing the facility to close, the hospital director said a day after one of the most deadly attacks on health workers in the weeks since fighting escalated between Israel and Hezbollah. At least 1,400 Lebanese, including civilians, medics and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed and 1.2 million driven from their homes in less than two weeks.


8:08 AM

Indian army seizes huge stock of weapons, explosives in J-K's Poonch district

Indian Army's Romeo Force seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives in the Jhullas area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The recovered items included AK 47 and Pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, Timed destruction IED, Stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese Grenades.

 
 
7:54 AM

Donald Trump addresses thousands at site of July's failed assassination bid in Musk's presence

Former US president Donald Trump returned to Butler, a city in Pennsylvania where he narrowly escaped an assassination bid 12 weeks ago, and addressed thousands of his supporters in this key battleground state, urging them to elect him as the next president of the United States. Joined by high-profile figures like Tesla owner Elon Musk and his running mate, Senator J D Vance, Trump (78) made a passionate plea to 'defeat' Vice President Kamala Harris.

7:52 AM

Meghalaya floods: 10 people killed in landslides, flashfloods triggered by heavy rain

At least 10 people died, including seven of a family, in rain-induced flashfloods that ravaged Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills.

 
 
7:50 AM

RG Kar case: Protesting junior doctors begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja

The junior doctors, protesting over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital, went on fast unto death, claiming that their demands were not fulfilled by the West Bengal government. With three days left before the Durga Puja festivities start, the doctors had begun a sit-in demonstration at the Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala in the heart of Kolkata, setting a 24-hour deadline for the state government to fulfill their demands.

Topics : Assembly elections Haryana election Jammu and Kashmir BJP Congress Donald Trump Israel-Iran Conflict Middle East Bengal doctors strike

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

