Business Standard
Home / India News / HC asks Centre, Delhi govt for report on stocks of rare disorder injection

HC asks Centre, Delhi govt for report on stocks of rare disorder injection

The said while the treatment for haemophilia is provided in the government hospitals, often there is insufficient stock of the injection which renders their lives at risk

Injections, Injection syringe

The court was hearing a petition by several persons suffering from haemophilia disease, which is a rare genetic blood disorder. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and Delhi government to file their reports on the status of stocks of Antihemophilic Factor injection, which is administered to persons suffering from a rare genetic blood disorder.

The court asked the governments to also give their status reports on the existing supply chain system for all the hospitals under their administration and listed the matter on December 12.

"The respondents are directed to file status reports with respect to the stock of the AHF injections, and the existing supply chain system for all the hospitals under their administration. The same be done within ten days," Justice Sanjeev Narula said in an order passed on November 28.

 

The court was hearing a petition by several persons suffering from haemophilia disease, which is a rare genetic blood disorder.

The petitioners submitted that the treatment for this disease is expensive and requires injections of Antihemophilic Factor (AHF).

The said while the treatment for haemophilia is provided in the government hospitals, often there is insufficient stock of the injection which renders their lives at risk.

The plea sought a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to monitor the supply chain management of AHF injections in order to prevent any failure or stoppage in its supply and to develop contingency plans for critical shortage of the medication.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

UPSC death case: Delhi HC extends interim bail of accused basement owners

Police, Delhi Police

Candidates with defective colour vision not eligible for Delhi Police: HC

Delhi High Court

HC issues notice to Delhi govt over AB-PMJAY implementation

Delhi HC

HC seeks Delhi govt's stand on BJP MPs' PIL to implement AB-PMJAY in city

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

You're virtually bankrupt, why not accepting Centre's aid: HC to Delhi govt

Topics : Delhi High Court central government Delhi government Rare Disease Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon