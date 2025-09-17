Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / HC directs Congress to take off AI-generated video of PM, his late mother

HC directs Congress to take off AI-generated video of PM, his late mother

The Bihar Congress had last week posted the video on its X handle, which portrayed Modi's mother criticising him for his politics

gavel law cases

Acting Chief Justice P B Baijanthri passed the order on a petition filed by Vivekanand Singh. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress to take off from its social media handles an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

Acting Chief Justice P B Baijanthri passed the order on a petition filed by Vivekanand Singh.

In the petition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union government and the Election Commission were also named as respondents.

"The court, while ordering immediate withdrawal of the video, has also issued notices to Gandhi, Facebook, Twitter and Google," EC's counsel Siddharth Prasad told PTI.

The Bihar Congress had last week posted the video on its X handle, which portrayed Modi's mother criticising him for his politics.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Over half voters in most states may not have documents in SIR: EC officials

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks CAQM, CPCB, states to submit air pollution control plan in 3 weeks

Modi Putin

Putin, other world leaders extend greetings to PM Modi on 75th birthday

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Operation Sindoor not suspended due to intervention of anyone: Rajnath

gavel

Don't worry about us, says HC; dismisses plea against 'Jolly LLB 3' movie

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon