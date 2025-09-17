Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC asks CAQM, CPCB, states to submit air pollution control plan in 3 weeks

SC asks CAQM, CPCB, states to submit air pollution control plan in 3 weeks

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also pulled up states over vacancies in their pollution control boards

The court came down heavily on states for failing to fill long-pending vacancies in their pollution control boards. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CAQM, CPCB and state pollution control boards to come out with measures to prevent air pollution within three weeks, ahead of the onset of winter when pollution levels spike.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also pulled up states over vacancies in their pollution control boards and asked states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab to fill them in three months.

The bench also passed similar directions to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

 

It, however, granted six months for filling up promotional posts in state pollution control boards, CAQM and CPCB.

The CAQM is a statutory body formed by the Centre and its main goal is to manage and improve air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and its adjoining areas, which include parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The bench was hearing a suo motu plea relating to filling up of vacancies in these authorities. It will hear the matter next on October 8.

The court came down heavily on states for failing to fill long-pending vacancies in their pollution control boards, observing that inadequate manpower during peak pollution seasons aggravates the environmental crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

