Home / India News / Operation Sindoor not suspended due to intervention of anyone: Rajnath

Speaking at the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations organised by the union government here, he said 'Operation Sindoor' would resume if any terrorist attack took place in the future

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday virtually rejected US President Donald Trump's claims of intervening to stop the Indo-Pak conflict following Operation Sindoor, saying the action against terrorists was not suspended due to any third-party mediation.

Speaking at the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations organised by the union government here, he said 'Operation Sindoor' would resume if any terrorist attack took place in the future.

"There are some people who ask whether the ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened because of the intervention of someone. I would like to make it clear. The operation against terrorists was not suspended because of someone's intervention," he said.

 

"Some claim to have stopped the operation between India and Pakistan. Nobody stopped it. I would like to clarify that Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who is Pakistan's Deputy PM and foreign minister, also made it clear that India rejected third-party role in the conflict," he said.

PM Modi has also made it clear that it is a bilateral issue and a third party cannot interfere, he said.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

