Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.29%)
67414.85 + 193.72
Nifty (0.27%)
20047.95 + 54.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.29%)
5722.80 -16.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.30%)
40050.95 -119.35
Nifty Bank (0.43%)
45706.50 + 195.15
Heatmap

HC sets deadline for forming panel to ensure return of funds by chit-funds

The bench also specified that the high-level committee will be headed by a former chief justice of the high court

Photo: Wikipedia

Other members of the committee will be the secretary of the Board of Revenue and a DIG ranked officer of the CBI, the court said in its order on Monday | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand High Court has set a deadline of 45 days for the state government to form a high-level committee to ensure the return of funds invested by people in various chit-fund companies.
A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen while hearing a petition filed by the Non-Banking Abhiraksha Suraksha Samiti ordered the government to issue a notification informing formation of a high-level committee within the deadline set by it.
The bench also specified that the high-level committee will be headed by a former chief justice of the high court.
Other members of the committee will be the secretary of the Board of Revenue and a DIG ranked officer of the CBI, the court said in its order on Monday.
The Committee will work and start planning on how to ensure the return of money to investors who were duped by various chit-fund companies which are being investigated by the CBI.
The court will hear the matter again on November 8.

Also Read

Never violated AP Chit Fund Act rules, says Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

All India chit fund body backs Margadarsi, says no complaint against firm

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Chit funds: What they are, how they operate and what are the risks

3 tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community shot dead in Manipur: Officials

Priyanka to visit flood-hit areas in Mandi, Kullu to oversee relief work

Weather forecast today (Sept 12): Prediction of heavy rain in many states

US praises India for G20, hails 'India-Middle East Europe Corridor'

People who lost lives protecting forests, to get 'Sammaan Nidhi': Chouhan

Earlier, the court had turned down a proposal of the state government which intended to form a similar committee with an Inspector General of Police of the CID and six other members.
The court was informed earlier that the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have seized money deposited with the chit fund companies and is lying in different banks.
The money rightfully belongs to investors who have been cheated of their hard-earned money and should be returned to them at the earliest, the court said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Chit funds High Court

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesByjuAdani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchApple iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro MaxNipah VirusAsia Cup 2023 Takeaways for IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lendersAdani-Hindenburg row: Former contractor witness to how money was shifted

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionLIVE: PM Modi announces aid package as 11 killed in Rajasthan accident

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon