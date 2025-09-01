Monday, September 01, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HC to hold special hearing on plea against Maratha quota protest in Mumbai

HC to hold special hearing on plea against Maratha quota protest in Mumbai

A special bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad, however, agreed to have a special hearing this afternoon

The high court has been on holiday since August 27 for the Ganesh festival, and is to resume on Tuesday. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Bombay High Court on Monday agreed to have a special hearing on a petition filed against the ongoing agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

The high court has been on holiday since August 27 for the Ganesh festival, and is to resume on Tuesday.

A special bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad, however, agreed to have a special hearing this afternoon on a petition filed by the Amy Foundation against the quota protest.

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since August 29, seeking a 10 per cent quota for the Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

 

Thousands have gathered in the city in support of the activist, crowding at major junctions in the business district.

The petitioner had filed a plea in the high court last week against the protest.

On August 26, the high court stated that public places cannot be occupied for an indefinite period, and protests can only be held after permission from the concerned authorities.

The court had also suggested that the government must consider granting permission for the protest in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai.

However, the authorities granted Jarange permission to hold the protest at Azad Maidan for a day, which was later extended by one more day.

The activist on Sunday asserted that he would not leave Mumbai till his demands are met.

On Monday, the petitioner moved an application seeking an urgent hearing of the plea, raising concerns about the inconvenience caused to people due to the ongoing protests.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

