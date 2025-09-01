Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SCO Summit 2025 LIVE updates: Xi hails SCO's role; PM Modi's address awaited
Live

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE updates: Xi hails SCO's role; PM Modi's address awaited

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE news updates: Catch all the latest developments here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined fellow leaders in a full-day session focused on shaping the bloc’s path ahead

The summit of the Heads of State of the ten-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) commenced on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining other leaders for a day-long session aimed at charting the bloc’s future course.
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping extended a formal welcome to the dignitaries. The 25th summit had been ceremonially launched on Sunday evening with a grand banquet hosted by Xi, attended by Prime Minister Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and several other leaders.
 
This year’s gathering is being described as the largest in the SCO’s history, as China, which currently holds the presidency, has invited 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations. Among them is UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will participate in the SCO Plus summit.
 
On Monday, the leaders are expected to present their vision for the organisation’s future. Prime Minister Modi’s address is being closely followed, given its significance against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s tariff standoff and Modi’s meeting with Xi on Sunday, widely anticipated to outline a new roadmap for bilateral relations.
 
In his banquet speech, Xi emphasised that the SCO carries an expanded responsibility in safeguarding regional peace and stability, while also advancing development in member states amid rising global uncertainties and rapid changes.
 
8:58 AM

PM Modi attends SCO summit in Tianjin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders of the organisation began a day-long deliberation to chalk out the future course of the bloc. The 25th summit was formally kicked off here on Sunday night with a massive banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : SCO Narendra Modi Shanghai Xi Jinping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon