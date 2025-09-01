Monday, September 01, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Allahabad HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on 'Sikhs in US' remark on Sept 3

Allahabad HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on 'Sikhs in US' remark on Sept 3

Varanasi's Nageshwar Mishra sought an FIR against Rahul Gandhi over his US speech, but the ACJM court rejected it, citing lack of jurisdiction

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

As it happened, in September 2024, during a programme in America, Gandhi allegedly said that the environment in India was not good for Sikhs (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed September 3 as the next date of hearing on a petition filed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who has approached the court against an order of a Varanasi judge.

The Special Judge MP-MLA in Varanasi had remanded the matter to the ACJM court seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi on his 2024 statement on Sikhs in America.

On the request of counsel for complainant Nageshwar Mishra, Justice Sameer Jain adjourned the hearing on a criminal revision filed by the Congress MP.

Mishra, a Varanasi resident, had filed an application seeking an FIR against Gandhi before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA), who, after hearing the matter on November 28 last year, rejected it, and observed that the speech was given in America, so the matter is outside its jurisdiction.

 

Rao approached a revisional court, which allowed his plea and directed the ACJM to hear the matter afresh.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi yadav, Voter Adhikar Yatra

INDIA bloc leaders to join as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' concludes in Patna

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

People's response to 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar leaves PM shaken: Rahul

India US Trade

LIVE news: FM Sitharaman assures exporters of govt backing to counter impact of tariffs, says FIEO

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Names of 6.5 mn poor deleted from Bihar's electoral rolls: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul questions EC on ₹4,300 cr donations to 'anonymous parties' in Gujarat

The revision petition was accepted by the court of Special Judge MP/MLA on July 21, 2025.

As it happened, in September 2024, during a programme in America, Gandhi allegedly said that the environment in India was not good for Sikhs.

His remarks were termed provocative and divisive and led to a protest.

Mishra tried to get an FIR filed against Gandhi over the statement at Varanasi's Sarnath Police Station, but did not succeed.

The Congress leader has now filed a revision petition in the Allahabad High Court, arguing that the order of the Varanasi court is wrong, illegal, and without jurisdiction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE updates: We have seen ugly face of terrorism recently in Pahalgam, says PM Modi

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah visits flood-hit areas of Jammu to assess damage, relief efforts

Mumbai traffic

Maratha quota stir: Protesters crowd CSMT, disrupt traffic in south Mumbai

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds Telangana's domicile rules for admissions in medical colleges

CBI

Telangana govt announces to hand over Kaleshwaram project case to CBI

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Allahabad High Court Sikhs in America

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon