Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Health Minister Nadda urges states to spend more on health infrastructure

On opposition claims on reduction of funds for health infrastructure mission, Nadda said states were able to spend just Rs 1,806 cr out of budgetary allocation of Rs 4,200 cr in last year's budget

JP Nadda, Nadda

We believe in effective planning, ensuring last mile delivery, identifying bottlenecks in last mile delivery and taking steps to remove them: Nadda | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday urged state governments to spend more on improving healthcare infrastructure and dismissed opposition allegations on reduction of allocations under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).
Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for the health and family welfare ministry in the Lok Sabha, Nadda listed the increase in number of medical colleges, steps taken for the reduction of out of pocket expenses on healthcare and initiatives for early screening of diseases such as cancer and sickle cell anaemia as achievements of the government.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We don't believe in just making announcements. We believe in effective planning, ensuring last mile delivery, identifying bottlenecks in last mile delivery and taking steps to remove them," the minister said.
Nadda dared Trinamool Congress members, who were protesting, to tell the House why the West Bengal government had not shared the dengue registry with the Centre.
On opposition claims on reduction of funds for the health infrastructure mission, the health minister said states were able to spend just Rs 1,806 cr out of the budgetary allocation of Rs 4,200 cr in last year's budget.
"We are giving money, but it is not spent. You spend the money, we will allocate more funds if the existing funds are spent," Nadda said, adding that Rs 3,200 cr have been earmarked for PM-ABHIM this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govt agencies conducting risk-based inspections of pharma units: Nadda

PM Modi holds deliberations with BJP CMs, DyCMs over governance issues

Cancer cases rising, prices of essential drugs kept in check: Nadda

Nadda directs FSSAI to waive off registration fee for street food vendors

Nadda terms Congress 'parasite party', says it weakens alliance partners

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Health Ministry Lok Sabha Healthcare sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon