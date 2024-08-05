Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HC dismisses Kejriwal's plea challenging CBI arrest in liquor policy scam

Arvind Kejriwal was first arrested in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam

In the Arvind Kejriwal case, the court has examined “the necessity and proportionality of the arrest in compliance with Section 19(1) of the PMLA”, said a legal expert (Photo: PTI)

The case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy 2021-22.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Reacting to the order, the Aam Aadmi Party said it will move to the Supreme Court.

The plea was mentioned on Monday before the bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, which stated that the judgement would be pronounced at 2.30 pm.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The same bench had reserved its order on Kejriwal’s regular bail plea on July 29. Additionally, on July 17, the court reserved its order on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in the same case.

During the July 29 hearing, the CBI opposed the Delhi CM’s plea and contended that its investigation could not have been done without Kejriwal’s arrest. On the same day, the agency also filed its final chargesheet in the case, naming Kejriwal, along with five others accused. The charge sheet did not name former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. This was CBI’s fifth and final supplementary charge sheet. Besides Kejriwal, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Vinod Chauhan, and businessmen Amit Arora and Ashish Mathur were named.

The CBI’s counsel D P Singh had argued that there was enough evidence to show that Kejriwal was the ‘mastermind’ of the alleged scam. Meanwhile, advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of Kejriwal, labelled the CM’s arrest as “insurance arrest”.

Kejriwal was first arrested in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He was then arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar jail while being in judicial custody.

More From This Section

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina's helicopter heading to India after protestors storm residence

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil calls Wayanad tragedy 'man-made', blames state govt

Central India records surplus monsoon rainfall, 9 states face rain deficit

Nasa begins final countdown of Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore's return

Parliament LIVE news updates: Government likely to table bill for amendments to Waqf Act today


The case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy 2021-22. The policy was introduced in November 2021 and scrapped in September 2022 months after Delhi Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, recommended a CBI probe in the policy in May.

Also Read

Delhi HC to rule on Kejriwal's bail plea in Excise policy case today

Give AAP a chance in Haryana Assembly polls: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Maliwal case: Delhi HC calls Bibhav Kumar's arrest a necessity as per law

Drain deaths: AAP stages protest near Raj Niwas, demands LG's resignation

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann denied political clearance to visit Paris

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BS Web Reports Delhi High Court CBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon