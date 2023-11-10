Health ministry advisory asks states to make pollution plan for schools

India’s health ministry on Friday issued an updated advisory on air pollution, recommending that states consider city and district-level plans for schoolchildren and households.

The advisory, which is also meant for union territories and the national capital territory of Delhi, has recommendations and action points for health secretaries. It includes a new section intended for the health of schoolchildren, apart from one on household air pollution.

"School health authorities, along with principals, teachers and parents have been asked to develop mechanisms in order to create awareness and motivation on adopting better practices among students to mitigate and adapt to air pollution,” it said.

The ministry’s recommendations included wet mopping of school floors, using of markers instead of chalks and encouraging school transport to drop students in order to reduce vehicular emissions.

State health departments and health care institutions have been asked to strengthen public awareness about pollution, messaging through Information and Education Campaigns (IEC) in local languages and increased participation in sentinel surveillance on pollution-related illnesses under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health.

State health departments were advised to take precautionary measures in case of coronavirus infections during high air pollution. Although the ministry did not provide any data, its advisory said particulate matter is a "potential vehicle" for airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2, a severe acute respiratory syndrome related to the coronavirus.

The advisory comes after the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 437 on Thursday morning. Overnight rainfall brought some respite, but AQI was “very poor” in certain parts of Delhi, according to a bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board early Friday.