Sensex (-0.15%)
64734.39 -97.81
Nifty (-0.06%)
19383.95 -11.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.28%)
6213.65 + 17.20
Nifty Midcap (0.15%)
40600.00 + 62.35
Nifty Bank (0.08%)
43717.10 + 33.50
Heatmap

Health ministry advisory asks states to make pollution plan for schools

Its recommendations include wet mopping of school floors, using of markers instead of chalks

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s health ministry on Friday issued an updated advisory on air pollution, recommending that states consider city and district-level plans for schoolchildren and households.

The advisory, which is also meant for union territories and the national capital territory of Delhi, has recommendations and action points for health secretaries. It includes a new section intended for the health of schoolchildren, apart from one on household air pollution.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"School health authorities, along with principals, teachers and parents have been asked to develop mechanisms in order to create awareness and motivation on adopting better practices among students to mitigate and adapt to air pollution,” it said.

The ministry’s recommendations included wet mopping of school floors, using of markers instead of chalks and encouraging school transport to drop students in order to reduce vehicular emissions.

State health departments and health care institutions have been asked to strengthen public awareness about pollution, messaging through Information and Education Campaigns (IEC) in local languages and increased participation in sentinel surveillance on pollution-related illnesses under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health.

State health departments were advised to take precautionary measures in case of coronavirus infections during high air pollution. Although the ministry did not provide any data, its advisory said particulate matter is a "potential vehicle" for airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2, a severe acute respiratory syndrome related to the coronavirus.

The advisory comes after the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 437 on Thursday morning. Overnight rainfall brought some respite, but AQI was “very poor” in certain parts of Delhi, according to a bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board early Friday.

Also Read

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi's air quality dips to 394, improves slightly to 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' with the AQI at 336

Delhi's air quality continues to be "very poor", Mumbai's slightly better

Air emergency: Health advisory for schools call for use of public transport

Delhi pollution: Farm fires in Punjab, other states have to be stopped - SC

SC seeks Centre's reply on Tamil Nadu govt's plea over governor row

Article on Adani cos: SC grants protection to reporters summoned by police

PM Modi's state visit to US opened new chapter in our relationship: EAM

Topics : Air Quality Index Health Ministry Schools air pollution

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon