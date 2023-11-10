PM Modi's state visit to US opened new chapter in our relationship: EAM

Hailing the ties between India and the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US had opened a new chapter in the India-US relationship.

During the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue opening remarks at the Hyderabad House here in the national capital, Jaishankar said that the dialogue would be an opportunity to advance the vision of the respective leaders of the two countries.

"The highlight this year was the PM's state visit to the United States in June; it has opened a new chapter in our relationship. President Biden's visit to Delhi in September contributed immensely to the positive trajectory of our ties. His support was key to ensuring productive outcomes at the G20 summit. The dialogue today will be an opportunity to advance the vision of our respective leaders. Building a forward-looking partnership while we construct a shared global agenda," Jaishankar said.

He said that a comprehensive overview of defence and security ties, technology, and people-to-people exchanges will be discussed.

"In the 2+2, we will undertake a comprehensive overview of cross-cutting strategic, defence, and security ties, technology and supply chain collaborations and people-to-people exchanges... Our trade is today in excess of USD 200 Billion... 2,70,000 Indian students study in the United States, and we have a diaspora of 4.4 million. A key focus of our discussions today will be the Indo-Pacific region...," he added.

In his remarks US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two countries are deepening their people to people ties.

"...We're harnessing together the power of innovation to make our economies more resilient and to make our communities more secure while expanding inclusive economic opportunity. That's evident in the cooperation on semiconductors and advanced biotechnology, on our unprecedented investments in deploying clean energy at scale in our countries as well as across the region, and our joint research and exploration projects in space" Secretary Blinken said

"Finally, we're deepening the remarkable ties between our people, which is really at the heart of everything. Exploring new educational exchanges, even building steps to facilitate travel between our countries, reducing VISA wait times...When Indians and Americans study together, work together, and collaborate together, the possibilities for progress are infinite" Secretary Blinken added.

Prior to the opening remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken posed for the traditional family photo as the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue got underway here in Delhi.

The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a diplomatic summit held every year since 2018, with the Minister of External Affairs and the Defence Minister representing India while the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence represent the United States.