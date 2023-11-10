Sensex (0.05%)
Article on Adani cos: SC grants protection to reporters summoned by police

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra directed the journalists to cooperate in the investigation and issued notice to the Gujarat government on the pleas filed by the duo

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)



Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to two journalists who have challenged the summons issued to them by the Gujarat Police in connection with an article allegedly written by them on Adani Group.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra directed the journalists to cooperate in the investigation and issued notice to the Gujarat government on the pleas filed by the duo.
"Till next date of hearing, we direct that no coercive steps be taken against the petitioners, however, they should cooperate with the enquiry," the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Benjamin Nicholas Brooke Parkin and Chloe Nina Cornish challenging the summons issued to them.
The counsel appearing for them argued that the petitioners are not the ones who wrote the report in question.
Earlier this week, the apex court had granted interim protection to journalists Ravi Nair and Anand Mangnale in connection with an article written by them on the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Topics : Adani Group Supreme Court Law

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

