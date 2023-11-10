Sensex (-0.06%)
SC seeks Centre's reply on Tamil Nadu govt's plea over governor row

The Tamil Nadu government urged the SC to intervene, alleging that the governor was consistently acting in an unconstitutional manner impeding and obstructing" the functioning of the state government.

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre's response on the Tamil Nadu government's plea alleging delay by the governor in giving assent to bills passed by the state Assembly.
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the Centre and sought the assistance of the Attorney General or Solicitor General in the matter.
The bench posted the matter for further hearing on November 20.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, pointed out that 12 bills passed by the Assembly were pending with the office of Governor R N Ravi.
The Tamil Nadu government urged the top court to intervene, alleging that a constitutional authority was consistently acting in an unconstitutional manner impeding and obstructing" the functioning of the state government for extraneous reasons.
"Declare that the inaction, omission, delay and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate by the Governor of Tamil Nadu/first Respondent qua the consideration and assent of the Bills passed and forwarded by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature to him and the non-consideration of files, Government orders and policies forwarded by the State Government for his signature is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable besides malafide exercise of power, the Tamil Nadu government said.
The governor, by "not signing remission orders, day to day files, appointment orders, approving recruitment orders, granting approval to prosecute ministers, MLAs involved in corruption, including transfer of investigation to CBI by Supreme Court, Bills passed by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is bringing the entire administration to a grinding halt and creating adversarial attitude by not cooperating with the state administration," it said.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

