Delhi pollution: Farm fires in Punjab, other states have to be stopped - SC

Delhi-NCR air pollution: The Supreme Court was informed that every endeavour was being made to bring farm fires under control.

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday said that crop residue burning in Punjab and some other states adjacent to Delhi have to be stopped and solution has to found to reduce the pollution level in the national capital region (NCR).
While hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed there were several reports and committees on the pollution issue, but nothing was happening at the ground level.
The bench, also comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, said the apex court wanted to see the results.
The Supreme Court was informed that every endeavour was being made to bring farm fires under control.
The top court is seized of a plea filed in 1985 by environmentalist M C Mehta on air pollution and the issue of crop residue burning had arisen during the hearing of the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air Quality Index Stubble burning Delhi air quality Supreme Court farm fires Punjab

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

