Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K

Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K

Health Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah chaired a meeting of the officers in the light of recent declaration of Monkeypox as an emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO)

monkeypox

All the institutions across Jammu and Kashmir were directed to maintain high vigil for any exigency | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Though no case of Monkeypox was reported from anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities here on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of public health agencies to meet the challenge posed by the infectious viral disease in the Union Territory, an official said.
Health Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah chaired a meeting of the officers in the light of recent declaration of Monkeypox as an emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), the official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He said that Shah directed all stakeholders to take proactive measures to ensure full preparedness to handle any situation.
All the institutions across Jammu and Kashmir were directed to maintain high vigil for any exigency, the officials said.
They said the Health Secretary also asked all heads of departments to conduct mock drills across the Union Territory and to impart training to all the health officials regarding logistics and transportation concerned with potential situations.
Shah ordered all the HODs to dedicate isolation wards across all health facilities for the purpose, the official said.

More From This Section

President Droupadi Murmu addresses during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

21 geoscientists honoured with National Geoscience Awards by President

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi's 3-day diplomatic blitz: Talks with leaders in Warsaw, Kyiv planned

SC forms 10-member task force to frame protocol, ensure safety of doctors

SC forms 10-member task force to frame protocol, ensure safety of doctors

Prativa Mohapatra,VP and MD of Adobe India

India a priority market, seeing increase in digital demand: Adobe India MD

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

News highlights: RBI Guv Das rated 'A+' for 2nd consecutive yr in central banker report cards

All the HODs were also directed to ensure activation of testing, treating and contact tracing centres for monkeypox virus, should there be a need, he added.
They were asked to review the stock position of related consumables, disposables and drugs to ensure that everything is in place at grassroot level to meet any situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mpox

Congo's humanitarian crisis makes mpox spiral again into health emergency

WHO, World Health Organization

Mpox emergency response hit by scarce financing amid WHO calls for support

WHO, World Health Organization

Mpox outbreaks in Africa declared global health emergency. What is mpox?

clinical trials

Mpox vaccines maybe months away even as WHO, Africa CDC discuss emergency

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO lists 30 pathogens likely to cause next pandemic, check the list here

Topics : Monkeypox WHO World Health Organization Jammu and Kashmir Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon