Home / India News / Delhi sees pleasant weather as IMD warns of rain, storms across India

Delhi sees pleasant weather as IMD warns of rain, storms across India

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi and heavy rain warnings for several states, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning expected across much of the country over the next seven days

Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies over the next seven days. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall, a few days earlier than usual.
 
Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms, the IMD said.
 
The showers are expected to bring drown the maximum temperature, keeping it between 33-35 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
 

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast

 
Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies over the next seven days, with the IMD issuing a ‘yellow alert’ for thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall until June 25. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during evening or night storms, are also expected. While rainfall intensity may vary, no heatwave conditions are forecast for the week. 
 

Air quality turns ‘moderate’

 
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘moderate’ category after remaining ‘satisfactory’ for several days.
 
The air quality was recorded ‘moderate’ at 8 am on June 25, with an AQI reading of 116. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. 
 

IMD issues heavy rain alert for several states

 
The IMD has issued a widespread weather alert forecasting heavy rainfall across several regions, including western, central, eastern, and southern India in the coming days.
 
In Gujarat, continuous downpours led to severe waterlogging in Surat, prompting local authorities to shut schools. Streets were submerged, and several low-lying areas faced significant disruption to daily life, reported ANI. Maharashtra was also hit by heavy rain, causing the Godavari river to overflow and flood parts of Nashik. Locals waded through knee-deep water as emergency services remained on standby. 
 
In southern India, Kerala experienced intense showers, with officials closely monitoring for potential rain-related emergencies.
 
Alongside the rainfall alert, the IMD also warned of heatwave conditions in the Jammu division, highlighting varied and extreme weather conditions across the country.
 

Rainfall to intensify in Northwest India from 25 June

 
Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over Northwest India from 25 June, with heavy to very heavy showers forecast at several locations. Central, East, and Northeast India are also likely to experience continued heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next seven days. Rainfall is set to intensify over Northwest India from 25 June, with heavy to very heavy showers expected in some areas. Similar conditions are likely to persist across Central, East, and Northeast India over the next week.
 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

