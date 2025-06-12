Delhi on red alert as mercury soars, rain may bring relief after June 14

Delhi and parts of northwest India are reeling under extreme heat, with temperatures soaring in recent days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, warning of severe heatwave conditions likely to persist until June 13.
In Delhi, mercury levels have surged past 43 degrees Celsius, intensifying discomfort across the city and prompting health advisories amid rising cases of heat-related illnesses. The IMD has cautioned residents to take preventive measures as the region battles prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures. However, relief may be on the horizon, as forecasters expect conditions to ease starting June 14.
IMD has also issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, where temperatures are also expected to remain significantly above normal. Meanwhile, Karnataka and parts of coastal Maharashtra are facing a different extreme, with the IMD sounding a red alert for heavy rainfall.
On Thursday morning, people in Delhi woke up to hot and humid weather, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 28 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a red alert for heatwave conditions in Delhi for today.
However, Delhiites may get slight relief from the searing heat, as the IMD forecast a partly cloudy sky for the nationa capital later in the day. Light rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty or dust-raising winds, is also likely in some areas.
Heatwave conditions are expected to subside in Delhi from June 14 to 17, with maximum temperatures likely to fall below 40 degrees Celsius. Light rain and generally cloudy skies are forecast after June 14.
According to IMD scientists, the soaring temperatures in parts of northwest India are likely due to the absence of thunderstorm activity in recent days. The heatwave has been intensified by favourable meteorological conditions, including the formation of an anti-cyclonic circulation over the region.
Heavy rain likely across south India, warm nights to persist in north
In its latest update, the IMD said hot and humid conditions are expected over Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya on June 12. It also warned of warm nights in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh on the same day.
The IMD further forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana between June 12 and 15. Very heavy showers are expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from June 12 to 17, and in Kerala and Mahe on June 12 and 13. Karnataka is also likely to witness heavy rain through June 17.
Additionally, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala from June 14 to 16, in Tamil Nadu on June 14 and 15, and in Goa until June 14.