Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in Northwest, IMD issues orange alert

While the week started off as hot and dry for Delhi, it seems the weather may be taking a completely different turn for the remainder of the week as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert on Tuesday, warning for heavy rainfalls in the next two days.
This may come as a relief to the hot weather experienced in the northern parts of the country, with Delhi's temperature recorded at 41.8 degrees celsius as of 5:30 pm today.
Rainfall is expected to be especially heavy over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, May 24.
Orange alert has been issued for Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal on Thursday, May 25 and West Bengal for Friday, May 26.
The IMD has four colour-coded warnings that are green, yellow, orange, and red. The green indicates that all is well and no advisory is issued. Yellow may be severely bad weather for a few days, the weather may get worse, however it is not for certain. The orange alert typically indicates extremely bad weather which may disrupt roads or power supply. The final one, red, means that extremely bad weather conditions may be a risk to life.
Northeast may also feel the impact of these rainstorms as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura can expect lightning and gusty winds for the remainder of the week.
(With agancy inputs)
