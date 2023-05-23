Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in Northwest, IMD issues orange alert

This may come as a relief to the hot weather experienced in the northern parts of the country, with Delhi's temperature recorded at 41.8 degrees celsius as of 5:30 pm today.

While the week started off as hot and dry for Delhi, it seems the weather may be taking a completely different turn for the remainder of the week as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert on Tuesday, warning for heavy rainfalls in the next two days.