close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shadowfax joins ONDC for last-mile delivery services in over 700 cities

Logistics firm Shadowfax has joined government-supported ONDC for e-commerce to provide last-mile delivery service in over 700 Indian cities, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ecommerce

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Logistics firm Shadowfax has joined government-supported ONDC for e-commerce to provide last-mile delivery service in over 700 Indian cities, the company said on Tuesday.

Shadowfax is planning to scale its services to over 1,200 cities.

"Shadowfax joins ONDC to offer end-to-end logistics services in over 700 Indian cities," the statement said.

ONDC enables players in the e-commerce ecosystem to connect with each other and share their resources for providing services in an open manner.

"Providing the best logistics experience to our customers has always been our goal, and joining ONDC is a major step towards achieving it.

"This is a significant milestone in the development of technology-enabled logistics services in India, and we believe it is a crucial component of the e-commerce growth journey," Shadowfax, Co-Founder and CBO, Praharsh Chandra said.

Also Read

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report

Bureau of Indian Standards to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation

Flipkart joins Polygon to launch Metaverse use cases in e-commerce space

HC reserves order on plea against notification for Rs 2000 notes exchange

Millions of Indians mourned Australian spinner Shane Warne death: PM Modi

Govt to train artisans, weavers to sell products on e-commerce platforms

US 'natural partner' in Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, says official

IIT Madras develop demand-responsive signal control to address traffic jams

Shadowfax claims to have a base of over 1.3 lakh monthly transacting delivery partners that deliver over 15 lakh orders daily in more than 10,000 pin codes spread across 1,100 towns.

"We are excited to have Shadowfax offer its end-to-end logistics solutions to businesses and individuals across India, on the ONDC network. With our complementary strengths in logistics and technology respectively, we are confident that we can create tremendous value for businesses of all sizes across India," ONDC MD and CEO T Koshy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shadowfax e-commerce industry ecommerce

First Published: May 23 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HC reserves order on plea against notification for Rs 2000 notes exchange

Delhi High Court
2 min read

Akzo Nobel India net profit down 2% to Rs 95.4 cr in March quarter

akzo nobel
2 min read

US 'natural partner' in Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, says official

PM Modi, Donald Trump, India-US, US-India
5 min read

No definite timeline yet for resuming flights: Go First tells DGCA

Go First
2 min read

Montreal Protocol of 1987 found to delay first ice-free Arctic summer

Arctic, shipping
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon