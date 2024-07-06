Heavy rains in Rajasthan lead to wall collapse, toddler among three killed

The heavy rain in Tonk on Friday caused rivers and streams to overflow. The increased inflow also caused the water level in many dams to rise.. (Photo: PTI)

Three people, including a toddler, died in a wall collapse following heavy rain in Rajasthan's Bikaner and as many were rescued after being stuck while crossing a stream overflowing with rainwater in Tonk.

Light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts, including Jaipur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Udaipur and Jodhpur on Friday, a spokesperson for the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said.

The heavy rain in Tonk on Friday caused rivers and streams to overflow. The increased inflow also caused the water level in many dams to rise.

In the Namokiya village of the Malpura area in Tonk, three people on a tractor were stuck in the fast-flowing water while crossing a stream. They were rescued by police, Malpura SHO Chenaram said.

The administration has declared a holiday in schools for two days as a precaution, he added.

In Bikaner district's Bichwal area, three people, including a toddler, were crushed to death after a factory wall collapsed amid heavy rain.

Bichwal SHO Naresh Kumar said two workers and a child died after being trapped under the debris.

The victims have been identified as Madhya Pradesh natives Pinna, Sanjay and one-year-old Manisha.

Rajasthan continued to witness heavy rainfall, with Malpura in Tonk recording 176 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period, the Met office said on Friday.

Across the state, Sajangarh in Banswara recorded 116 mm rainfall, followed by 107 mm in Tijara, 101 mm in Danpur, 102 mm in Nainwan (Bundi), 97 mm in Thanagazi, 90 mm in Pipalda (Kota), 88 mm in Tapukda, 82 mm in Fagi of Jaipur, 75 mm in Karauli, 75 mm in Ramgarh, 68 mm in Nawalgarh of Jhunjhunu and 65 mm in Baswa of Dausa.

Many parts of the state received moderate to heavy rainfall in 24 hours, the weather office said.

From Friday morning to 5.30 pm, Karauli recorded 55.5 mm rainfall, followed by Anta (28 mm), Bikaner (21.4 mm), Kota (17.8 mm), Jaipur (17.6 mm) and Dholpur (9 mm). Light to moderate rain was recorded at many other places.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 40.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi and Bikaner, 39.8 degrees in Ganganagar, 39.6 degrees in Jaisalmer, 38.6 degrees in Jodhpur, 39 degrees in Barmer, 38.3 degrees in Sangaria, 36.4 degrees in Jalore.

A circulation over southwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining eastern Rajasthan contributed to the heavy rain, with the monsoon trough passing through Bikaner and Sikar, the weather office said.

The monsoon current is expected to remain active in most parts of eastern Rajasthan, with significant rainfall predicted in Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur divisions.

Heavy rain is expected in Tonk and adjoining districts, the weather office said.

The heavy rain is likely to continue in eastern Rajasthan on Saturday but may decrease on Sunday and June 8.

Rain is expected in some parts of northeastern Rajasthan on Sunday and June 8 and it is likely to go up on July 9-10.

Bikaner division and eastern and northern parts of Jodhpur division are also expected to receive rain in the next two to three days, the weather office said.