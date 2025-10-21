Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 09:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Heavy rains lash Puducherry, schools and colleges closed on Oct 22

Heavy rains lash Puducherry, schools and colleges closed on Oct 22

Several roads were waterlogged, disrupting traffic across the region

Minister K Lakshminarayanan convened an emergency meeting with officials from the revenue, PWD, and local administration departments to review the situation. He instructed authorities to prepare all machinery to respond to any exigency. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Puducherry
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Puducherry has been hit by incessant rains since Tuesday noon, disrupting normal life, with nearly three cm recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, an official said.

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said, "Due to heavy rains pounding the union territory, all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain closed on Wednesday."  Several roads were waterlogged, disrupting traffic across the region.

Minister K Lakshminarayanan convened an emergency meeting with officials from the revenue, PWD, and local administration departments to review the situation. He instructed authorities to prepare all machinery to respond to any exigency.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

