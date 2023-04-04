close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal amends 51-year-old law, provides equitable rights to daughters

The bill includes the daughter on a par with the son as a separate independent unit. Earlier, the Act allowed an adult son to have an additional 150 bighas while denying the same right to an daughter

IANS Shimla
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The initiative towards promoting gender equality by carrying out amendment in a 51-year-old legislation, Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act of 1972, is a landmark decision for providing equitable rights in landholding to the adult daughter (married and unmarried), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Tuesday.

As per the amendment, an adult daughter will be permitted to have a separate independent unit up to 150 bighas of land. The state government has rectified the error by inserting the words, 'or daughter' after the word 'son' in sub-section 4 of section 4 of the existing Act.

The bill includes the daughter on a par with the son as a separate independent unit. Earlier, the Act allowed an adult son to have an additional 150 bighas while denying the same right to an adult daughter.

As a result, families with adult daughters will have the same land rights as those with adult sons, totalling up to 300 bighas of land.

The Bill, Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Act, 2023, which was introduced in the assembly on March 29 by Chief Minister Sukhu, and passed on April 3 aims to ensure gender equality to both son and daughter when it comes to owning an independent unit.

The Bill paves the way to remove gender discrimination in line with the provisions of Indian Constitution.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?

Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress to release first list of 57 candidates

J&K announces Rs 560 cr project to create a robust market ecosystem

Karnataka at top in delivery of justice among 18 large states: IJR

Unable to understand basis for assumption on logistic cost: EAC-PM official

Number of person days generated under MGNREGA drops in Jan-Feb period

Govt sets up panel to find way forward for stalled realty projects

The Chief Minister himself took a special interest in this regard and was keen to introduce the amendment bill in the current budget session of the state Assembly.

The amendment in the act is aimed to provide relief to lakhs of families in Himachal Pradesh having daughters, as it would enable their daughter to have an additional unit of 150 bighas of land.

The move has been widely welcomed by all sections of society as a positive step towards empowering women in the state.

"By making the necessary amendment, the state government is providing succour to lakhs of families having daughters. This amendment aims to ensure that families with daughters have equal rights in land ownership, removing the unconstitutional clause that promotes gender inequality," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

vg/prw/pgh

Topics : Himachal Pradesh | property

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon