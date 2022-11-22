Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?
The pension reform had the backing of both BJP and Congress. Now, the political parties are using it as a tool to gain power in certain states. While this may be good politics, is it good economics?
Topics
National Pension Scheme | Pension in India | New Pension Scheme
https://mybs.in/2b2EFgG
BS Number Wise: Old scheme puts burden of employee pension on the states
Universal Pension Scheme: New EPFO scheme may cover unorganised workers
Govt employees' pension: 'Old versus new' debate gathers momentum
EPFO calls for increasing retirement age to ease pressure on pension funds
Changed and new rules for National Pension Scheme: All you need to know
A by-product of the financial crisis of the 1990s, pension reform had the backing of both the BJP and the Congress -- the two main political parties of the country. While NDA implemented it in early 2000, Congress gave it statutory support after coming to power later. But now, it seems, Congress and some other parties want to turn the clock back. Four states under their rule have already switched to the old pension scheme. And the parties are using it as a political tool to gain power in other states too. While this may prove to be good politics, is it good economics? Let us find out in this podcast.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU