JUST IN
Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?
Google Pay, PhonePe, other UPI payment apps may impose transaction limit
Parekh wants financial sector to do a credit bureau encore on climate risks
Ration shops to double up as financial service providers in Chhattisgarh
Budget should focus on job creation, steps to broaden tax base: India Inc
Cut I-T, review capital gains tax in Budget 2023-24: CII to govt
Six years after demonetisation, deployment of ATMs set for biggest spike
At the crossroads: How are ARCs to augment their capital to Rs 300 crore?
Towards a vibrant bond market for retail investors
Auditors' timely red flag may have stopped many financial misdoings: NFRA
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Business Standard

Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?

The pension reform had the backing of both BJP and Congress. Now, the political parties are using it as a tool to gain power in certain states. While this may be good politics, is it good economics?

Topics
National Pension Scheme | Pension in India | New Pension Scheme

Bhaswar Kumar & Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

BS Number Wise: Old scheme puts burden of employee pension on the states

Universal Pension Scheme: New EPFO scheme may cover unorganised workers

Govt employees' pension: 'Old versus new' debate gathers momentum

EPFO calls for increasing retirement age to ease pressure on pension funds

Changed and new rules for National Pension Scheme: All you need to know

    • A by-product of the financial crisis of the 1990s, pension reform had the backing of both the BJP and the Congress -- the two main political parties of the country. While NDA implemented it in early 2000, Congress gave it statutory support after coming to power later. But now, it seems, Congress and some other parties want to turn the clock back. Four states under their rule have already switched to the old pension scheme. And the parties are using it as a political tool to gain power in other states too. While this may prove to be good politics, is it good economics? Let us find out in this podcast.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 12:01 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .