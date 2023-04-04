Number of person days generated under MGNREGA drops in Jan-Feb period

The number of person days generated under MGNREGA in January and February this year following the implementation of an app-based attendance system has gone down compared to previous years, data compiled by a civil society group has showed.

As groups of MGNREGA workers continue to protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the new attendance and payment systems for over a month, data compiled by NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, which has been at the helm of the protest, showed 34.59 crore person days were generated in January and February this year.

This was significantly lower than January and February 2022, when 53.07 crore person days of work were generated.

In 2021, 56.94 crore person days of work were generated in the same period. In 2020, it was 47.75 crore person days in the two months, while in 2019, 47.86 crore person days were generated in January and February.

The data has been calculated using the MIS Report.

MGNREGA workers protesting the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) have said their attendance is not getting marked due to network issues in rural areas and have demanded a rollback. The workers are also protesting against the Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS), which has been made mandatory, as several workers do not have ABPS accounts.

Also Read Centre will now define minimum work requirement under MGNREGA: Report MGNREGA improved earnings during Covid-19, but more funding needed: Report Work demand under MGNREGS at 4-month high, FY23 funds almost exhausted Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS? Rajasthan increases honorarium of contract workers under MGNREGA scheme Karnataka at top in delivery of justice among 18 large states: IJR Govt sets up panel to find way forward for stalled realty projects Debate rages on Indian kids' exposure to ChatGPT in classrooms SC rules on service tax on corporate guarantees, gives pvt firm relief Air India Express, AirAsia India focus on common check-in systems

According to the data compiled by the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, on February 1, less than 40 per cent of total MGNREGA workers were eligible for ABPS payments. This is over 10 crore workers across the country.

The NMMS app is used to record workers' attendance at MGNREGA worksites by uploading geotagged photographs twice a day. It was made mandatory across all worksites on January 1, 2023.

On January 30, 2023, the Rural Development Ministry announced all MGNREGA wage payments must be made only through Aadhaar-based payments from February 1.

There are around 27.5 crore registered workers under MGNREGA, 8.4 crore workers worked in 2022-23, and 272.8 crore person days of work was generated.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, better known as MGNREGA or NREGA, is a flagship scheme aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.