JUST IN
Karnataka CM Bommai to visit Delhi amid possibility of cabinet expansion
Bal Thackeray's grandson Nihar says he is with Eknath Shinde camp
BJP against reservation for backward classes, says JD (U) leader Kushwaha
Gujarat polls: Dalit votes may get divided among BJP, Congress and AAP
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today
CM Mamata befooling people: Suvendu Adhikari in a letter to Piyush Goyal
Tejashwi Yadav will soon become the Chief Minister of Bihar, says RJD MLA
Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' completes 1,000 km; Rahul slams BJP, RSS
CM Patnaik requests well-wishers not to visit Naveen Niwas on his birthday
3 Andhra capitals announced to create enmity between people, says TDP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Karnataka CM Bommai to visit Delhi amid possibility of cabinet expansion
Business Standard

Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress to release first list of 57 candidates

The Congress will release on Sunday the first list of 57 candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated for November 12.

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

The Congress will release on Sunday the first list of 57 candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated for November 12.

The remaining 11 candidates will be announced soon, AICC Himachal media in-charge Alka Lama in a statement.

The voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8.

In the Assembly, the BJP currently has 43 members followed by 22 of the Congress. There are two Independents and one CPM MLA in the Assembly.

A direct contest between the BJP and the Congress is likely in the state, where the Aam Aadmi Party will also be trying its luck.

A notification for the state elections will be issued on October 17 and the last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of papers will be October 29.

As many as 55,74,793 people are eligible to vote in the polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 13:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU