Home / India News / Himachal Assembly opens winter session with row over deferred local polls

Himachal Assembly opens winter session with row over deferred local polls

On one hand, the government was maintaining that roads are closed, and on the other hand, it is claiming that the apple and other crops were marketed in time, former CM Jairam Thakur said

Jairam Thakur, Himachal Pradesh BJP

Speaking on the motion, leader of the opposition (LOP) Jai Ram Thakur hit out at the government and accused it of delaying the PRI elections, fearing defeat | Image:X/

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

The 10-day winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly began on Wednesday with a discussion on the deferment of elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) after the Opposition BJP moved an adjournment motion.

Speaking on the motion, leader of the opposition (LOP) Jai Ram Thakur hit out at the government and accused it of delaying the PRI elections, fearing defeat.

The elections to over 3,500 gram panchayats in the state are slated for December 2025-January 2026. The last date for conducting the elections is January 23, and the State Election Commission has set the ball rolling by initiating the preparation of electoral rolls.

 

However, in a notification issued on October 9, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta announced that the polls will be held "only after restoration of proper connectivity", considering the damage to roads and private and public properties due to monsoon havoc this year. The state cabinet on Monday (November 24) approved the reorganisation and delimitation of gram panchayats across Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur said that there were contradictions in the statements of the ministers.

On one hand, the government was maintaining that roads are closed, and on the other hand, it is claiming that the apple and other crops were marketed in time, the former CM said.

He further said that the Hamirpur deputy commissioner wrote to the government to defer the polls despite the fact that the district has not been affected by the disaster.

Additionally, the government is celebrating three years in office in the Mandi district, which was most affected, he alleged.

Intervening in the discussion, Sukhu said that the government was not celebrating its three years in its Mandi office but was showing its vision.

He said that the Congress party was the biggest protector of the Constitution and had brought the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments for ensuring timely elections to PRIs and ULBs, and his government was committed to the Constitution and acting with transparency.

Initiating the discussion, BJP's Randhir Sharma alleged that the government was trying to defer the PRI and ULB polls under the garb of disaster and flouting the constitutional provisions on "Constitution Day".

Earlier, the members of the House paid tribute to former MLA Babu Ram Gautam (73), who died on October 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government Jairam Thakur BJP Congress

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

