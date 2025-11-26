Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / CAQM revokes GRAP III measures in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

CAQM revokes GRAP III measures in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

The pollution monitoring body said that measures under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the revised GRAP, issued on November 21, will stay in force and be closely monitored to prevent any further worsening

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

New Delhi: Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to smog, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday lifted Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi–NCR following three days of improved air quality.
 
It added that measures under Grap 1 and Grap 2 will stay in force and be closely monitored to prevent any further worsening of pollution levels.
 
Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality index (AQI) stood at 327 on Wednesday. 
 
Measures under GRAP Stage-2 will now be applicable across the city, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.
 
With the withdrawal of the Stage-3 measures, the 50 per cent work-from-home system mandated for offices has been discontinued and the hybrid mode of classes being followed by schools has also been revoked, Sirsa said in a post on X.
 
 
"The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi has been improving since last three days and has been recorded 327 today. Further, the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicts the AQI to remain in very poor category in coming days," the CAQM said.

Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

