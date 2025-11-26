Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DoT de-licences 77-81 Ghz spectrum for cars to ease ADAS functionality

DoT de-licences 77-81 Ghz spectrum for cars to ease ADAS functionality

The move is expected to ease the process for the development of autonomous vehicles in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Short-range vehicle radar systems, widely used in automotive ADAS, that operate in the 77-81 GHz frequency range, have been exempted from the spectrum assignment rule by the telecom department, according to a gazette notification on Wednesday.

The move is expected to ease the process for the development of autonomous vehicles in the country.

However, for the exemption, radars will follow certain technical standards, including non-interference, non-protection and the frequencies will be shared, which means it will be non-exclusive for users.

"No frequency assignment shall be required by any person to establish, maintain, work, possess or deal in any wireless equipment for the purpose of short-range automotive radar system in the 77 to 81 GHz frequency band on non-interference, non-protection and shared (non-exclusive) basis, and using the technical parameters...," the notification said.

 

Many automotive players are offering ADAS ( advanced driver-assistance systems) as a premium feature up to the level 2.

The higher level of ADAS supports autonomous car driving which is presently operational in the US.

The short-range automotive radar system supports the functioning of features such as autonomous emergency braking, cruise control, blind-spot detection etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

