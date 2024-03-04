Sensex (    %)
                        
Himachal CM Sukhu announces Rs 1,500 per month for women in 18-60 age group

He said that with this, five out of 10 poll promises have been fulfilled and reiterated that the old pension scheme was restored benefitting 136,000 employees of the state

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the state government will give Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years from the next financial year.
This was one of the 10 'guarantees' promised by the Congress ahead of the assembly polls.
Addressing the media here, he said that Rs 800 crore would be spent on the initiative -- Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna -- annually and over five lakh women would be covered under it.
He said that with this, five out of 10 poll promises have been fulfilled and reiterated that the old pension scheme was restored benefitting 136,000 lakh employees of the state.

Topics : Himachal Pradesh welfare schemes welfare economy

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

