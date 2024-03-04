Update Aadhaar Card for free till March 14, here are the simple steps

The last date to update Aadhaar card details online for free is March 14, 2024. The Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has earlier said that they are extending the date from December 15, 2023, to March 14, 2024, after receiving positive responses. All the processes will be done free of cost through myAadhaar portal.

One can update their name, address, and some other changes for free through UIDAI's official website. The details can also be done physically at Common Services Centres (CSC). The service is available for free only on the myAadhaar portal but to update details at the physical centre, one has to pay Rs 50.

To revalidate demographic details one has to upload proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents if the Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and hasn't done it since then.

Steps to update Aadhaar details online

Here are the simple steps to update Aadhaar details

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website, https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ to log in by entering the Aadhaar number and one-time password (OTP) that you will receive on your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Check the identity and address on your profile that appears on your screen.

Step 3: You need to submit a document in case your documents are not varied. (In case all your details mentioned are already verified, then just click on the tab ‘I verify that the above details are correct’.)

Step 4: Select the document you want to submit using your drop-down menu.

Step 5: The size of the identity document shouldn't exceed 2MB and the file format should be JPEG, PNG, or PDF.

Step 6: You can also update the address using the drop-down menu that you want to submit.

Step 7: The size shouldn't exceed 3 MB and the format should be JPEG, PNG or PDF.

Step 8: Submit your consent.

How to update your details offline?

Here are the simple steps to update the details offline:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://bhuvan.nrsc.gov.in/aadhaar/

Step 2: Locate nearby Aadhaar centres using the 'Centres Nearby’ tab.

Step 3: You can also select the location by entering the location details.

Step 4: The selected location should be within your PIN Code.

Step 5: Click on the 'Search by PIN code' tab on your screen.

Step 6: Enter the details of your PIN code to check the nearby Aadhaar centres in that area.