Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SC grants AAP time till June 15 to vacate offices at Rouse Avenue

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked AAP to approach Land And Development Office for allotment of land for its offices

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the city's ruling party, submitted that AAP is one of the six national parties in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Aam Aadmi Party time till June 15, 2024 to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue here after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked AAP to approach Land And Development Office for allotment of land for its offices.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We would request the L&DO to process the application and communicate its decision within a period of four weeks," the bench said, adding AAP has no lawful right to continue on the land.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the city's ruling party, submitted that AAP is one of the six national parties in the country.
"They are telling us as a national party we get nothing. I'm given Badarpur, while everyone else is in better places," Singhvi said.
"In view of the impending general elections, we gant time until June 15, 2024 to vacate the premises so that land allotted to expand the district judiciary's footprint can be utilised on expeditious basis," the court said.
The top court had earlier directed the Delhi government and the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to hold a meeting for removal of encroachment by AAP on the land allotted to the HC at Rouse Avenue.

Also Read

Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead on Facebook Live; here's what is known so far

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

SC asks high courts to enforce committee to oversee judicial pay commission

As a judge, I am servant of law and Constitution: CJI D Y Chandrachud

SC's real-time data now available on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI

State govts can develop dharmshalas at religious places in MP: CM Yadav

PM Modi with CM Reddy unveils projects worth Rs 56,000 cr in Telangana

SC calls farmers' protest serious, says don't file petitions for publicity

Isro chief Somnath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch

Attorney General Venkataramani calls for Indo-US collaborative law platform

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Law Real Estate Office AAP Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon