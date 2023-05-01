close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal government constitutes task force to curb illegal mining

Mining Departmental officials are dismantling illegal roads carved out by the mining mafia at the inter-state borders to check illegal mining

Press Trust of India Shimla
Mining

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ramping up efforts to check illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has set up a task force that will review actions taken by various departments in this regard.

The state government is trying to increase revenue through scientific mining but at the same time it is also serious about curbing illegal mining, a statement issued here said on Monday.

'Flying Squads' have been deployed at different places to curb illegal mining in border areas and the mining staff is conducting raids in industrial belts such as Baddi, Brotiwala and Nalagarh during odd hours to check illegal mining in these, a spokesperson of the state government said.

Mining Departmental officials are dismantling illegal roads carved out by the mining mafia at the inter-state borders to check illegal mining.

The department has also initiated the process to identify private land being used for the extraction of illegal minerals by the locals in the Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh Development Authority area.

As soon as the demarcation of these lands by the revenue department is completed, a penalty up to Rs 5 lakh under Himachal Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules 2015 shall be imposed on those involved in illegal mining activities, the spokesperson said.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

HP polls: Confident of winning 40-45 seats, says Cong chief Pratibha Singh

BJP to launch district-level agitation against Jharkhand govt from tomorrow

Govt launched several welfare schemes, ensured implimentation: Haryana CM

Tamil Nadu to set up Anti-Terrorism Squad at cost of Rs 57.51 crore

Gurugram flood control office amps up preparedness to tackle waterlogging

Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL

Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat: NID Chief Patron

The state government has taken strict action against the illegal storage of minor minerals in the district and their sale by unauthorised dealers, the statement said.

Gram Panchayats Pradhans are being sensitised about the consequences of illegal mining and the procedure of grant of mining lease for private land and Village Common Land.

To prevent evasion of royalty and for simplification, the forms for mining will be linked with M-Parivahan Portal.

Related departments like the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department and Pollution Control Board will also be linked with this portal.

This initiative will prevent illegal mining and curb revenue loss, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh illegal mining

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

instagram, social media, influencers, advertisements
2 min read

WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details

WhatsApp
2 min read

UK's Royal Mail to issue stamp featuring Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs

Royal Mail
2 min read

Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL

Topping respondents’ list of airlines whose service was deemed most unsatisfactory was SpiceJet Ltd., followed by the country’s biggest airline with a 55% market share, IndiGo. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

Himachal government constitutes task force to curb illegal mining

Mining
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon