Himachal government constitutes task force to curb illegal mining

Ramping up efforts to check illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has set up a task force that will review actions taken by various departments in this regard.

The state government is trying to increase revenue through scientific mining but at the same time it is also serious about curbing illegal mining, a statement issued here said on Monday.

'Flying Squads' have been deployed at different places to curb illegal mining in border areas and the mining staff is conducting raids in industrial belts such as Baddi, Brotiwala and Nalagarh during odd hours to check illegal mining in these, a spokesperson of the state government said.

Mining Departmental officials are dismantling illegal roads carved out by the mining mafia at the inter-state borders to check illegal mining.

The department has also initiated the process to identify private land being used for the extraction of illegal minerals by the locals in the Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh Development Authority area.

As soon as the demarcation of these lands by the revenue department is completed, a penalty up to Rs 5 lakh under Himachal Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules 2015 shall be imposed on those involved in illegal mining activities, the spokesperson said.

Also Read Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US HP polls: Confident of winning 40-45 seats, says Cong chief Pratibha Singh BJP to launch district-level agitation against Jharkhand govt from tomorrow Govt launched several welfare schemes, ensured implimentation: Haryana CM Tamil Nadu to set up Anti-Terrorism Squad at cost of Rs 57.51 crore Gurugram flood control office amps up preparedness to tackle waterlogging Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat: NID Chief Patron

The state government has taken strict action against the illegal storage of minor minerals in the district and their sale by unauthorised dealers, the statement said.

Gram Panchayats Pradhans are being sensitised about the consequences of illegal mining and the procedure of grant of mining lease for private land and Village Common Land.

To prevent evasion of royalty and for simplification, the forms for mining will be linked with M-Parivahan Portal.

Related departments like the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department and Pollution Control Board will also be linked with this portal.

This initiative will prevent illegal mining and curb revenue loss, the statement added.