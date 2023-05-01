Gurugram flood control office amps up preparedness to tackle waterlogging

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started its flood preparedness initiatives for the upcoming monsoon season.

For the smooth functioning of the stormwater system during the rainy season this year and to address any potential waterlogging concerns, a Flood Control Office will be set up in Gurugram. The tender for the project has been invited.

The estimated cost of setting up the Flood Control Office is approximately Rs 1.15 crore, GMDA officials said on Monday.

The Flood Control Office operations will include various aspects about addressing any waterlogging concerns during this peak monsoon season.

Adequate manpower will be deputed at critical locations to address flooding issues. Both movable and permanent pumping machinery will be mobilised, including suction tankers and tanker-mounted pumps. Additionally, the maintenance work and servicing of existing pump sets of the department and diesel generator (DG) sets will also be carried out ahead of the rainy season.

Mock drills will also be carried out at the 14 underpasses in Gurugram to ensure no flooding occurs there during the heavy rain.

Also Read Traffic snarls and waterlogging in Delhi NCR region after heavy rain Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike Signature Global launches second phase of premium projects in Gurugram Gurugram civic body to take action against illegal street vendors Gurugram health department collects samples of 30 influenza suspects Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat: NID Chief Patron Review of sedition law in advanced stage, Centre tells apex court Hang me but wrestling activity should not stop: WFI chief Brij Bhushan NSA Ajit Doval visits Iran, holds talks with Iranian counterparts

These include the underpasses at Ambiance Mall, Shankar Chowk, Iffco Chowk Metro Station to MG Road, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Medanta Road, Both the U-Turn underpasses in DLF Cyber City, Sikanderpur, Atul Kataria Chowk, Huda City Centre Underpass, Mahavir Chowk, DLF Phase-I and Genpact underpass.

"We have started the tendering process for setting up the flood control office in GMDA to facilitate the smooth functioning of the drainage network and to address and tackle waterlogging or flooding concerns during the months when heavy rain is witnessed in the city. Bids are being invited and the tender will open on May 18," said Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer, GMDA.

Meanwhile, cleaning and desilting work of approximately 13 kms of both master stormwater drains and surface drains are also being carried out by GMDA to keep them free of silt and debris to facilitate the free flow of stormwater and curb water accumulation on the roads. Cleaning of water chutes and road gullies is also being regularly carried out at different stretches in the city.

--IANS

str/uk/