Gurugram flood control office amps up preparedness to tackle waterlogging

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started its flood preparedness initiatives for the upcoming monsoon season

IANS Gurugram
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started its flood preparedness initiatives for the upcoming monsoon season.

For the smooth functioning of the stormwater system during the rainy season this year and to address any potential waterlogging concerns, a Flood Control Office will be set up in Gurugram. The tender for the project has been invited.

The estimated cost of setting up the Flood Control Office is approximately Rs 1.15 crore, GMDA officials said on Monday.

The Flood Control Office operations will include various aspects about addressing any waterlogging concerns during this peak monsoon season.

Adequate manpower will be deputed at critical locations to address flooding issues. Both movable and permanent pumping machinery will be mobilised, including suction tankers and tanker-mounted pumps. Additionally, the maintenance work and servicing of existing pump sets of the department and diesel generator (DG) sets will also be carried out ahead of the rainy season.

Mock drills will also be carried out at the 14 underpasses in Gurugram to ensure no flooding occurs there during the heavy rain.

These include the underpasses at Ambiance Mall, Shankar Chowk, Iffco Chowk Metro Station to MG Road, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Medanta Road, Both the U-Turn underpasses in DLF Cyber City, Sikanderpur, Atul Kataria Chowk, Huda City Centre Underpass, Mahavir Chowk, DLF Phase-I and Genpact underpass.

"We have started the tendering process for setting up the flood control office in GMDA to facilitate the smooth functioning of the drainage network and to address and tackle waterlogging or flooding concerns during the months when heavy rain is witnessed in the city. Bids are being invited and the tender will open on May 18," said Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer, GMDA.

Meanwhile, cleaning and desilting work of approximately 13 kms of both master stormwater drains and surface drains are also being carried out by GMDA to keep them free of silt and debris to facilitate the free flow of stormwater and curb water accumulation on the roads. Cleaning of water chutes and road gullies is also being regularly carried out at different stretches in the city.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gurugram Waterlogging

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

Business Standard
